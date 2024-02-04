BMO Capital Markets Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $178.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.65.

GOOGL stock opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.86. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 579,305 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

