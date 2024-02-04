BMO Capital Markets Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $160.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.76.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

