Blue World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Shares Down 0.1%

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.09. 161,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 807% from the average session volume of 17,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWAQ. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

