Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OWL. Oppenheimer downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE OWL opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 227.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.