BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Plans Dividend of GBX 11.45

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.45 ($0.15) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
LON:THRG opened at GBX 606 ($7.70) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 598.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 573.03. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 503 ($6.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 670.58 ($8.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £577.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,317.39 and a beta of 1.19.
About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust
