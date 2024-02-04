Black Hills (BKH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Price Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $73.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1,891.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKH

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.