BITICA COIN Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $183,827.11 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $183,827.11 and approximately $129.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016452 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016816 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,674.40 or 1.00072768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011188 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00173543 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,058,371,648 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001006 USD and is down -7.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,604.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.