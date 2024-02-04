Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,554 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $33,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BECN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ BECN opened at $84.38 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BECN. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

