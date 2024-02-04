Barclays Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $35.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

JD stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $44,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 146.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

