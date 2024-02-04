Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 567 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $409,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 54.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,871,000 after buying an additional 89,274 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 114.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 18.4% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total value of $339,595.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

Equinix Trading Down 0.3 %

Equinix stock opened at $843.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $847.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $808.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $776.90.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

