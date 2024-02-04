Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 42,018 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,018 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ON were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in ON by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in ON by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

