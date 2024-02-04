Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 510.6% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82. The company has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.