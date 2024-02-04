Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $276.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $278.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.