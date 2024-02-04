Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $180.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.16.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

