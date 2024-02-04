Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.15.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
