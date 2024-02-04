Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

About Bank of South Carolina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

