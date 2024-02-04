Baker Hughes’ (BKR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BKR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

