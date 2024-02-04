Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00007567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $60.74 million and $6.59 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,711,977 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

