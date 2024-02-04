B. Riley Boosts EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $18.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVER. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised EverQuote from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $457.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.87.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.32. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

