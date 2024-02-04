Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Raised to $62.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Axos Financial stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.47. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 34.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

