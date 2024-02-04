Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 42,483 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,483 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.14% of FS KKR Capital worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.0 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.