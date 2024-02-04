Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.87 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $805,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

