Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 5,722 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $177.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

