AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1,207.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $23.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,821.89. The company had a trading volume of 167,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,932. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,849.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,648.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,576.03.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

