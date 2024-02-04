AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) is Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s 5th Largest Position

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 129.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares during the period. AutoNation accounts for 2.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $15,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 529.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 198.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 11.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 46.1% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $1,329,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.70. The company had a trading volume of 414,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,851. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.26 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.58.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,186 shares of company stock valued at $69,331,092. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

