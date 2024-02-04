Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 245 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,215,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

GOOG opened at $143.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.