AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

