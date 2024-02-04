Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at $48,168,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,388 shares of company stock worth $66,791,945. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $217.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. Analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

