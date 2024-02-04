ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) vs. Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Head-To-Head Analysis

ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV – Get Free Report) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ATC Venture Group and Gentherm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get ATC Venture Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Gentherm 1 2 1 0 2.00

Gentherm has a consensus price target of $65.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.95%. Given Gentherm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gentherm is more favorable than ATC Venture Group.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

ATC Venture Group has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Gentherm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gentherm $1.20 billion 1.34 $24.44 million $0.54 90.89

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than ATC Venture Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Gentherm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A Gentherm 1.25% 10.81% 5.82%

Summary

Gentherm beats ATC Venture Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATC Venture Group

(Get Free Report)

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Gentherm

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. It also provides battery performance solutions comprising cell connecting devices and battery cable technologies used for various types of automotive batteries, as well as thermal management products for heating and cooling 12 volts, 48 volts, and high voltage batteries and battery modules; and automotive electronic and software systems, including electronic control units for climate comfort systems, as well as for memory seat modules and other devices. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers and first tier suppliers, such as automotive seat manufacturers, as well as aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Medical segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company provides its products and services in the United States, Germany, China, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, Czech Republic, Romania, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

