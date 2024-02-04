Argent Trust Co Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,933. The firm has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $152.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.