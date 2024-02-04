Argent Trust Co Has $4.24 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

MDT stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,052,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,072. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.