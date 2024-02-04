Argent Trust Co Has $26.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.07 on Friday, hitting $496.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,709,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,063. The firm has a market cap of $384.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $498.43.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
