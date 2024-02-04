Argent Trust Co Has $14.19 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 20.3 %

Shares of META stock traded up $80.21 on Friday, hitting $474.99. 84,707,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,505,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.32 and a 200 day moving average of $326.09. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

