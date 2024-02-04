Argent Trust Co Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,920,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,171,000 after purchasing an additional 604,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,728,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549,706. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,265. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

