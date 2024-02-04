Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,265. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.96. The stock has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $248.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.