Argent Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock remained flat at $50.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,533,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,175,842. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $203.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

