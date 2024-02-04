Argent Trust Co Buys 500 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,607 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co owned 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.19. 572,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,691. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.31.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

