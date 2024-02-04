Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,127. The firm has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.