Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 85,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $1,828,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 11,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 645.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 107,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 92,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 363,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock remained flat at $49.00 during midday trading on Friday. 19,020,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,492,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.