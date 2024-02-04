Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.35 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Ardor has a market cap of $83.20 million and $1.35 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00083180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00030424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001259 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

