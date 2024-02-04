Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Archrock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $16.25 on Friday. Archrock has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. Analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AROC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 18.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after buying an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after buying an additional 963,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Archrock by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 320.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 801,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

