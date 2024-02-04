Archer Investment Corp Sells 65 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Archer Investment Corp cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 137.1% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 301,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,595,000 after acquiring an additional 174,205 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $10.75 on Friday, hitting $251.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $259.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.45.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.91.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

