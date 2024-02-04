Archer Investment Corp Sells 546 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,310. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

