Archer Investment Corp Reduces Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
BATS:NOBL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.44. 583,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average of $92.09. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
