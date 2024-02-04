Archer Investment Corp Purchases 7,070 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 411.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $68.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,825. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

