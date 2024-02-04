Archer Investment Corp Purchases 27,604 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,604 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.2% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBTD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 17,844.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,409,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340,196 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 402.5% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,048,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,436 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,382,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 514.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 12,572.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter.

IBTD remained flat at $24.78 during midday trading on Friday. 1,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,915. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

