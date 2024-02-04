Archer Investment Corp Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 0.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.09. 10,539,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,611,158. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.