Archer Investment Corp Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2,134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,009,000 after acquiring an additional 551,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.61. 7,337,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,795,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

