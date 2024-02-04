Archer Investment Corp Has $662,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,933. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $152.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

