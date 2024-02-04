Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $110.14. 2,814,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,548. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.4734 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.