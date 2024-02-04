Archer Investment Corp Acquires 800 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.71. 4,709,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,241,063. The stock has a market cap of $384.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $498.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

